Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Arnaud Demare on Stage 6 victory: 'I can't believe I won that, it's amazing!'

Arnaud Demare came from behind to notch a second victory on the Giro d'Italia with a jaw-dropping performance in Stage 6 at Matera to take the maglia ciclamino from the slumped shoulders of Peter Sagan, who stuttered to a disappointing eighth.

00:01:21, 83 views, an hour ago