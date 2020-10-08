Arnaud Demare powered his way to a brilliant Stage 6 victory at the Giro d'Italia.

The Frenchman launched his attack early on the slight uphill drag to the finish, but had too much power for his rivals, finishing ahead of Michael Matthews with Peter Sagan down in eight.

Demare's win means that he takes the Maglia Ciclamino off Peter Sagan, with the Slovakian's wait for a stage win stretching to over 15 months with limited opportunities to come in the remaining 15 stages of the race.

Joao Almeida remains in pink despite an unfortunate crash with 37km to go when he clashed heads in the peloton and veered off the road.

