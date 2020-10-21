Ben O'Connor went one better than Tuesday's second place to take a superb solo breakaway win in Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

The NTT rider held off the chase of Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain-McLaren to take a stage win that could just save his team.

Named sponsors NTT are pulling out at the end of the season, leaving the team (former Dimension Data and MTN-Qhubeka) facing the prospect of being forced to fold. But a stage win at a Grand Tour could prove to be exactly the fillip that the South African team need to attract future sponsors.

Further back down the road it was another hugely impressive showing from overall leader Joao Almeida, who protected his lead as the main GC contenders all crossed the line together.

A massive stage awaits on Thursday as the race reaches the famous Stelvio.

