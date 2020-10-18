Can Tao Geoghegan Hart win the Giro d’Italia?

He’s in with a chance, according to Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith on the latest episode of The Breakaway on Eurosport.

“He rode almost beyond my expectations today, we saw the field get blown to smithereens by Sunweb but Tao never looked troubled at all,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins: ‘Tao never looked troubled … he’s a geezer!’

“At one point, just before Nibali got dropped, he rode up alongside the group almost as if he was going to attack, but he was looking at his rivals, full of confidence and a bit of arrogance.

“Even towards the finish, it looked as if he was talking to Kelderman asking him when he was going to go and smiling at him.

“He was superb, I am so happy for him, I know how much that would have meant to him.”

Stage 15 highlights as Tao Geoghegan Hart emerges as Giro contender

And Smith agreed, adding that he thinks he could even challenge for the likes of Wilco Kelderman for the overall title.

“I think he can be on the podium, I think he can challenge for the whole thing,” Smith said.

“Ineos will have to look into looking after him. They’ve had the opportunities to win stages, they’ve won five now, but now they have to think about GC.

“Today it was just about the win. I believe if Tao had attacked in the final kilometre he’d have taken another 20 or 30 seconds out of GC, but he was thinking just purely stage win. How’s he going to look at it now?”

'This one was for Nico Portal' - Tao Geoghegan Hart dedicates stage win to late Ineos DS

Tao’s win is the fifth stage victory for Ineos at the Giro after a disappointing season so far, but Wiggins says he’s seen a lot to get excited about for the team’s future prospects.

“Cycling is a team sport, but it also an individual sport and a lot of riders are very selfish and you have to be like that, if you don’t perform, you don’t get a contract. The team as a whole have had disappointments, Geraint Thomas crashing out here, the Tour de France as a whole, but they’ve had some individual riders this year that have been remarkable.

“Tao here today, Filippo Ganna, Carapaz on the last few stages of the Tour de France.

“There is a lot more to come from them.”

'Geraint would have been wiping the floor with everyone here': A modest Geoghegan Hart on GC chances

