Bradley Wiggins says that Simon Yates still has a chance at the Giro d'Italia after the Mitchelton-Scott rider lost time during Monday's Stage 3.

Yates had been one of the favourites to win the race, but struggled badly on Mount Etna to lose over three minutes.

However, with some big stages still to come, plus two time trials, and in the absence of a dominant team, Wiggins says there's still a chance... but was nevertheless surprised by the performance.

“No, all is not completely lost," Wiggins said. "It’s a stark contrast to the rider we saw in the time trial the other day, when we praised him, and a stark contrast to the rider at the Tirreno-Adriatico and the rider who has centred his whole season around this race.

“It’s day three and I think we’re scratching our heads a bit about the amount of time he lost and the discomfort he was in at the finish. It was on a climb where he’s excelled before.

“That was quite a stark contrast. That isn’t losing 30 seconds in the finish, that’s a complete loss."

And Brian Smith agreed, saying: “He’s not out of it, he can still finish on podium. If he does a Chris Froome in the last week, then you never know.”

Wiggins speculated that there may be some other factors at play, such as the illness that ruled Aleksandr Vlasov out of the race on Sunday.

“I’m sure we’ll hear more about it. It could be an illness the night before, maybe he had stomach problems, we just don’t know. I think details will probably come out later."

However, in an interview on Monday evening, Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White said there was no indication that Yates would be on a bad day.

“We were one of the favourites for this race and we wanted to win the stage, so the boys did a good job controlling the breakaway and we didn’t have any indication at that time that Simon wasn’t on a good day," White said.

“When we did get a little bit of an indication Trek had already taken over, and they did a job there to put time into Thomas and push the pace. And when Simon did lose time today it was just about limiting our losses.

“It’s a long race, everyone has a bad day, unfortunately for us it’s come early in the race but hopefully that’s the last one," White added.

“We’re going to be coming at this race from a different angle now. We were looking at coming from the front with some early mountain stages and a time trial. Now we’re coming from behind.

“The Giro is always won in the last week, it’s always a brutal finish and there’s a long time between now and then.

“We’ll just reassess, see what’s happened, and then take it day-by-day… as cliché as that is. This race isn’t over, we’re just going to be coming at it from a different angle.”

GC Standings after Stage 3

1. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 07:44:25

2. Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling, 00:00:00 (Same Time)

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren, 00:00:37

4. Wilko Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, 00:00:42

5. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal, 00:00:53

6. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek Segafredo, 00:00:55

7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT, 00:00:59

8. Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates, 00:01:11

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, 00:01:13

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, 00:01:15

Select riders

Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott, 00:03:46

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, 00:11:17

