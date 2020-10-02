Bradley Wiggins believes Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) could hold the pink jersey from start to finish at the rescheduled Giro d’Italia.

The course favours the 34-year-old Welshman with three individual time trials – including the first and final stages – on the menu in Italy.

Giro d'Italia Thomas and Yates on Giro collision course: But which Brit is favourite? A DAY AGO

“Definitely, it’s quite feasible and may happen,” Wiggins told Eurosport when asked about Thomas’ chances of keeping the leader’s jersey for the whole race.

“There might come a point tactically where they lose the jersey to alleviate some pressure, in terms of having to ride every day, but it could well happen.”

Thomas was a surprise omission along with Chris Froome for the recent Tour de France, a decision that backfired when Egan Bernal faded in the mountains to relinquish his title.

Ineos chief Dave Brailsford has since defended that decision – one Wiggins disagreed with on his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show, and The Breakaway – but it is no secret that the team is banking on Thomas to salvage their season.

“I almost feel like he’s got a point to prove now with what happened at the Tour. I think he’ll have the bit between his teeth and be ready to go,” said Wiggins.

It was clearly [the wrong decision]. He’ll want to prove that. He’s a historian of the sport, he really realises what he’s doing and what he wants to win.

“I think he’ll see the value in adding the Giro d’Italia to the Tour de France and I think he’ll relish that. He’s got unfinished business in Italy and he’ll have a point to prove definitely.”

Thomas rode the Giro in 2017 but succumbed to injury and pulled out on Stage 13.

Thomas would be top ten at the Tour even not on form - Wiggins

He and fellow Brit Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) are the bookies’ favourites for the second Grand Tour of the season, with barely any main contenders from the Tour de France featuring due to cycling's crammed schedule.

Yates almost won the Giro in 2018 but imploded in a catastrophic final week as Chris Froome roared to the title, while he insisted his main rivals should be “s***ing themselves” before another unsuccessful bid a year later.

“Simon will ride an attacking race at the hardest points in the race,” said Wiggins.

“And that’s the way he nearly won the Giro in 2018 before Froome did his exploits. I think Simon is going to have to ride an attacking race, but that’s his style.”

But Wiggins is backing Thomas for victory and heaped praise on his former teammate ahead of the Giro’s start in Monreale on Saturday.

“I never put anything past what that man puts his mind to. I would say he will go down as our greatest ever cyclist when he retires,” he added.

Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France and boasts two Olympic gold medals in the team pursuit – although Wiggins, the 2012 Tour champion and five-time Olympic gold medallist, has arguably an even more impressive palmares.

Giro d'Italia Team Ineos announce Giro d'Italia team to support Geraint Thomas 30/09/2020 AT 09:38