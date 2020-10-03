Bradley Wiggins says that Geraint Thomas looks in the sort of form that could see him win the Giro d'Italia, after the Ineos rider finished an impressive fourth in the opening time trial on Saturday.

"It looks like he’s coming back to the sort of form that we saw at the Tour de France last year, and the year before when he won it," Wiggins said.

"He’s made this Giro his target, and to win this would put him up there with some of the greats really that have doubled up. He’s more than capable, he’s got a great team around him, and he looks ready. He looks comfortable being one of the favourites now and he’s comfortable with his role within the team."

And Brian Smith concurred, saying that Thomas' decision not to opt for a less risky bike set-up in favour of speed was a good sign.

"It was touching on getting dangerous today, but he was asked about possibly changing the front wheel to get more control, but he went all-in which is very positive for Geraint."

But was it actually Simon Yates who was the best performer of the day?

Thomas had been expected to perform well on the downhill time trial, but Yates far exceeded expectation to put himself in a strong position in the general classification standings.

"It was a brilliant ride," Wiggins said. "He’s not the comfiest in time trials, we saw him nearly come a cropper in one of the corners as well. But a time trial of that sort of speed is never going to suit someone like Simon Yates, so to lose as little time as he did to Thomas shows that he’s ready to go here, that’ll be a victory for those guys at Mitchelton-Scott.

And Smith agreed, saying: "I think it was one of the rides of the day, if not the ride of the day by Simon Yates. To finish within 26 seconds of Geraint Thomas… he’s not a big rider and downhill the big riders always have an advantage, so it’s very impressive."

GC Standings - Select Names

Joao Almeida – 00:15:46

Geraint Thomas – 00:00:01

Simon Yates – 00:00:27

Aleksander Vlasov – 00:00:58

Wilco Kelderman – 00:01:06

Vincenzo Nibali – 00:01:07

Steven Kruijswijk – 00:01:22

Jakob Fuglsang – 00:01:25

