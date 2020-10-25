Tao Geoghegan Hart broke off his Giro d'Italia celebrations to call up Eurosport pundit and close friend Bradley Wiggins to discuss his brilliant Grand Tour victory.

Speaking live from the Ineos Grenadiers team bus, Geoghegan Hart spoke about where he found his confidence to challenge for GC, life in lockdown earlier this year, and why he can't wait to get back to London. And Wiggins signed off with a congratulatory message, telling his protégé that "everyone loves you, everyone is super proud of you".

Wiggins: You found that two minutes and 57 seconds didn’t you?

"Looks like it! I was just focused on the stage today," Geoghegan Hart said.

"It was a nice parcours for just focusing on yourself, you know, it wasn’t tricky, it was just about putting the power down.

"It’s always nice when you have that feedback and you know that your opposition can’t do what you’re doing. It gives you confidence, you just go deeper and push more."

Wiggins: You looked like a different rider in the last week. You had an air of confidence.

"Last year in the Vuelta I felt super good in the last week and I was kind of more or less climbing similar to some of the GC guys. I just took confidence from that.

"That was the big thing that Nico (Portal) really gave me, to believe in myself going into the race. It’s so different after three weeks.

"I felt great this week, again today the legs felt maybe the best of the whole race, obviously with the big prize to chase, so pretty cool."

Wiggins: You remember when I spoke to you in lockdown? You felt quite down didn't you?

"I don’t know if I was down, but it was sort of weird. But then at the same time it was kind of special because I got to spend three months uninterrupted with Hannah (Barnes) and we had a great time.

"I think if our relationship can go through that it says a lot. We just got into a routine and were thankful that our families were safe and just knuckled down and kind of got on with life I guess, tried to make the most of the bizarre situation that it was not being able to go outside."

Wiggins: How much has Geraint Thomas played a part in these last two weeks?

"He sent me a super nice message yesterday, just kind of echoing what you said and what the coaching staff and all my team-mates and Dave said, just focus on the race and do your best.

"In the end that was the right mentality, all day I felt pretty relaxed other than that one or two hours when you’re alone in the hotel room after the pre-race meal. But I just tried to zone out a bit, not look at my phone, just listen to some good music and relax. Not Take That, no!

Wiggins: This is your last race of the season isn’t it?

"Yeah that’s the season done. The feet are up and I can’t wait to get back to the UK.

"I haven’t seen my family and haven’t been in London since last year, so I can’t wait to see them. It’s been a long 10 months so I’m excited for that. Back mate, we’re going back!"

