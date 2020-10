Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Bradley Wiggins on Paule Ka fall-out - 'This should not be allowed to happen'

Equipe Paule Ka have been forced to close with immediate effect after the sponsored failed to make payments for three of the four months since agreeing a deal. Bradley Wiggins says it is a situation that should not be allowed to happen and has urged the UCI to step in.

00:00:38, 9 views, 2 hours ago