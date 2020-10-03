Bradley Wiggins disagreed with Victor Campenaerts outburst after the Belgian crashed out in Saturday's Giro d'Italia time trial.

The NTT Pro cycling rider suffered a heavy fall in slippery conditions as he attempted to round a corner, and hit out at the organisers.

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia 2020 Stage 1 - As it happened 10 HOURS AGO

"I knew it was a dangerous corner (where I crashed) and I knew it was slippery,” Campenaerts told Eurosport.

The road is full of oil. I’m sure the roads have not been cleaned, it’s only 15km they could have at least made the effort. In Imola (for the World Championships) they had a new surface over the whole parcours; over here they didn’t even take time to clean the surface.

"I was sure I was slow into the corner, but it’s so slippery. It’s disappointing."

Speaking after the race on Eurosport's analysis, Wiggins believed that it was the 28-year-old's approach into the corner that was at the root of his accident.

Bradley Wiggins on Victor Campenaerts crash: ‘He ballsed it up big style'

"He's got his body weight all wrong on the bike, for a start," Wiggins explained on the Breakaway.

He's coming in hot. His feet are at quarter to nine on the pedals, he's leaning into the corner, and the distribution of his whole weight... He ballsed that up, big style.

"I think afterwards when we saw that interview, it was very much blame shifting. Because a corner that hot, you bank it wide. It makes it a lot harder on the time trial and a lot of the fault has to lie with Victor."

Giro d'Italia Wiggins: Thomas could lead Giro from start to finish YESTERDAY AT 10:20