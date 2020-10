Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Bradley Wiggins - This could be the end of Geraint Thomas's race

Bradley Wiggins says Geraint Thomas would be willing to support an Ineos team-mate, but expects the Welshman to withdraw due to the severity of his injuries. Thomas crashed in the neutral zone at the Giro on Monday and later lost over 12 minutes in the general classification.

