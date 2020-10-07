Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Breakaway performance of the century? Ineos' Filippo Ganna celebrates stage win

Filippo Ganna produced a performance that Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch described as one of the best breakaway performances of the century to win Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. Ganna had already triumphed in the time trial on day one of the race and wore the Maglia Rosa through both stages 2 and 3, but this win will be the sweetest moment of his Giro so far.

