Ineos Grenadiers rider Tao Geoghegan Hart surged clear of Wilco Kelderman in the final metres of a climbers’ day to secure another stage win for his team and announce himself as a genuine contender to win the Giro d’Italia.

Geoghegan Hart went into the day three minutes and 44 seconds down on overall leader Joao Almeida, but produced a performance that suggests he has plenty in the tank ahead of a final week that features three huge mountain stages.

Almeida struggled on the day, but the overall leader of the race clung on just enough to stay in the maglia rosa going into the final rest day.

However, if Stage 15’s struggles are anything to go by then the young Portuguese rider is going to have an uphill battle on his hands if he is to remain top of the GC in a hugely difficult final week.

