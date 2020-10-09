Christian Pömer has told Orla Chennaoui that he is upset he and his Bora-Hansgrohe team will not be able to compete at the queen of the Classics, Paris-Roubaix.

The race was cancelled due to cases of Covid-19 rising in northern France. The men's race had already been rescheduled from its usual spring spot in the calendar, with a women's race subsequently announced for the first time by ASO. Both races are scheduled to return in 2021 on 11 April, coronavirus restrictions permitted.

Pomer told Chennaoui whilst at the Giro d'Italia of his disappointment at the cancellation but insisted that ensuring the health of the general population was of the utmost importance.

“Of course we were very sad,” he began.

It is one of the most beautiful races in cycling – the queen of the Classics. It is a pity but I have to point out that the safety of the people in France is more important to all of us. Still we are very sad that the race won't happen this year.

October 25 had been set to be one of the busiest days in the history of cycling, with both the Paris Roubaix races scheduled on the same day as the final stage of the Giro d'Italia and Stage 6's climb of the Tourmalet at La Vuelta.

