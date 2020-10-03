The Giro d'Italia could be over for one rider after just one stage.

Luca Covili of Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè took 6 minutes and 52 seconds longer to complete the 15km time trial than João Almeida, who had the fastest time when Covili crossed the line.

Giro d'Italia Watch as Campenaerts pulls no punches in scathing criticism of Giro time trial organisers 2 HOURS AGO

The rider, who is riding his first Giro, will now be ejected from the race, unless the organisers take pity and waive the 30% time cut rule.

The time trial route in Palermo has come in for heavy criticism on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia, with hour-record holder and time trial specialist Victor Campenaerts particularly scathing.

“I knew it was a dangerous corner (where I crashed) and I knew it was slippery,” Campenaerts told Eurosport. “The road is full of oil.

“I’m sure the roads have not been cleaned, it’s only 15km they could have at least made the effort. In Imola (for the World Championships) they had a new surface over the whole parcours; over here they didn’t even take time to clean the surface. I was sure I was slow into the corner, but it’s so slippery. It’s disappointing.

To be honest, when I was on the super-fast 7km section I was so happy that I had crashed before, because that was so dangerous. It was almost an off-road ride, going 80km per hour, full of bumps and side winds. If you see the hour record holder going on a straight part out of the time trial position… I think the time trial was maybe a little bit too bumpy.

“I don’t think any of the riders can be happy with the parcours like this. Of course I’m not too pleased with the time trial and the result.”

Giro d'Italia Campenaerts crashes out on slippery corner in Giro time trial 2 HOURS AGO