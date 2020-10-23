The first 100km of Friday’s Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia will be ridden on the bus, after organisers reached an agreement with the riders late on Thursday night.

What had been scheduled to be a monster 251km stage from Morbegno to Asti will now be 133km, starting in Abiategrasso near Milan.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta jersey rankings and standings 18 HOURS AGO

The decision comes after protests from riders over race safety, with the stage coming just a day after a huge climbing stage on the snow-covered Stelvio.

“Stage shortened,” confirmed Eurosport’s Bernie Eisel on Twitter. “Riders jump on the bus now and start the stage near Milan.

“Riders talked to the organisers last night already to shorten the stage. Finally the riders said we won’t race and an agreement was found.”

A rider who wished to remain anonymous, said to Eurosport:

6:30am starts last four days, seven hour stages, transfers. To be honest, this is only because everybody is on their knees. I've never seen a Tour where people are this broken.

The riders were introduced to fans as scheduled in Morbegno so as not to cancel the host town's event and lined up at the start as usual before transferring to the team buses.

A number of factors are believed to be behind the riders' protests and decision to shorten the stage. The impact of the October weather has been even greater than predicted on the riders, with the forecast for Friday's stage not good, leading to some safety fears, particularly after Thursday's physically-demanding day on the snow.

In addition, the already gargantuan stage length was set to be extended further due to a collapsed bridge.

Stage 19 stood out as the longest of the race when the Giro d'Italia route was announced, with the stage skirting Lake Como before making a long and relatively flat drag to Asti.

The shortening of the stage, as well as the removal of some of the climbs on Saturday's stage due to weather conditions, means that Stage 20's ascent to Sestriere and Stage 21's time trial have gained even more significance in the battle for the General Classification.

Wilco Kelderman leads the race after taking over GC on Stage 18, with his team-mate Jai Hindley 12 seconds back and Ineos' Tao Geoghegan Hart a further three seconds down.

How Stage 19 would have looked

Giro d'Italia ‘Giro contenders fear the Stelvio’ – Wiggins and Contador YESTERDAY AT 19:09