Victor Campenaerts has slammed the Giro d’Italia race organisers and local government over ‘dangerous’ conditions for the opening time trial.

The 15km race against the clock in Italy saw a number of riders crash, and hour-record holder and time trial specialist Campenaerts says that the condition of the road was extremely dangerous.

“I knew it was a dangerous corner (where I crashed) and I knew it was slippery,” Campenaerts told Eurosport. “The road is full of oil.

“I’m sure the roads have not been cleaned, it’s only 15km they could have at least made the effort. In Imola (for the World Championships) they had a new surface over the whole parcours; over here they didn’t even take time to clean the surface. I was sure I was slow into the corner, but it’s so slippery. It’s disappointing.

To be honest, when I was on the super-fast 7km section I was so happy that I had crashed before, because that was so dangerous. It was almost an off-road ride, going 80km per hour, full of bumps and side winds. If you see the hour record holder going on a straight part out of the time trial position… I think the time trial was maybe a little bit too bumpy.

“I don’t think any of the riders can be happy with the parcours like this. Of course I’m not too pleased with the time trial and the result.”

Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch was taken aback by the strength of views in the interview, but acknowledged that Campenaerts isn’t the first person to make such comments.

“That has to be one of the scathing, honest and brilliant cycling interviews I’ve heard in a long time,” Hatch said.

“Dangerous, worrying, disgusted with the organisers and local government for not cleaning the roads and leaving the oil on.

“I don’t really want to be talking about this an hour into the Giro, but it’s pretty clear that in a lot of people’s view this course is not safe.”

However, Brian Smith says if riders had complaints they should have voiced them before the stage after their recon rides.

“Why didn’t we hear this yesterday when they were riding on the course?” Smith said. “At no point did I hear anybody say that it’s too dangerous.”

