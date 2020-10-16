Italy's Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) took his second win of the Giro d'Italia in a select sprint to the line in Monselice to deny Portuguese race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and Austria's Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Six bonus seconds for finishing runner-up saw Almeida consolidate his hold on the maglia rosa, but the 22-year-old Grand Tour debutant was left disappointed after missing out on an opportunity to give his Quick-Step team their first stage win of the race.

Two punchy climbs in the Euganean Hills above the Padovan-Venetian plain blew the race apart, ending the chances of a seven-man breakaway and distancing all the main sprinters in what proved to be a thrilling conclusion to the otherwise pan-flat 192km stage from Cervia.

Frenchman Arnaud Demare had to be led back to the fold by two Groupama-FDJ teammates ahead of the final climb, only to be dropped once again as the gradient pushed 20 per cent to string out the field and bring the race favourites to the fold.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) did his best to chase back onto the select leading group of 20 riders in a bid to pick up a second victory and prise the maglia ciclamino from Demare's shoulders. But the Slovakian came up 23 seconds short, with his teammate Konrad left punching his handlebars after taking third place in the photo finish.

Ulissi's victory, his second of the race after his Stage 2 success in Sicily, saw the 31-year-old become the host nation's most feted stage winner after a career eighth triumph in the Giro.

For Almeida it was a bittersweet day, the Portuguese tyro extending his lead ahead of Saturday's time trial, while left rueing what may have been after he was unable to finish off following a strong lead out from Quick-Step teammates Mikkel Honore, Fausto Masnada and James Knox.

"Actually, I'm a bit disappointed because my team has been incredible for the past 13 stages and we deserved the victory," Almeida said. "I'm happy with the extra seconds but the main goal was the stage win."

Almeida now leads the Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) by 40 seconds and Spain's Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) by 49 seconds ahead of a decisive weekend that concludes with a summit finish in the Dolomites on Sunday.

