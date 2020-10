Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Do Ineos have a point to prove? - Ben Swift talks to Eurosport

Ben Swift tells Orla Chennaoui that Ineos are extremely focused at the Giro d'Italia after a strong start to the race for the team, with two days in the pink jersey and a top-three position for Geraint Thomas.

