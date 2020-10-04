EF Pro Cycling were fined a total of 4,500 Swiss francs (£3,800) for their Duck-themed kit at the end of their Stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday.

Although the kit got plenty of praise on social media when Lachlan Morton, Simon Clarke and the rest of the EF Pro Cycling roster climbed onto the stage at the Giro team presentation on Thursday evening, as well as from us here at Eurosport, the UCI have clamped down on the extravagant attire by issuing fines to the squad and Director Sportif Fabrizio Guidi.

The EF’s riders were fined under UCI’s rule 1.12.007/1.4: “Non-compliant clothing during podium obligations".

EF Pro Cycling special Rapha x Palace Skateboards / Detail view / during the 103rd Giro d'Italia 2020, Team Presentation in Archaeological Park of Segesta in Palermo City / Temple of Segesta / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on October 01, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Team manager Jonathan Vaughters - perhaps unsurprisingly - criticised the UCI's punishment.

He wrote on Twitter: "You guys are always looking out for the best interest of the sport, aren’t ya? Thanks for the $4000 of fines for wearing our crazy ducks. Hope [UCI President] David Lappartient enjoys his dinner – on us! Salud!"

The team run the risk of picking up fines every day of the Giro if they do not have alternative clothing.

It is not the first time the UCI have ensured their conservative clothing standards are met. In 2019 and early 2020, the UCI used a sock-height measuring contraption to ensure riders' socks were not too high up their calves.

