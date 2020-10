Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Emotional Caicedo reacts to 'dream come true' of Giro stage win

Jonathan Caicedo says that victory in Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia is a 'dream come true'. The EF Pro Cycling rider broke away to win on Mount Etna after a day of drama in the Italian Grand Tour that saw pre-race favourites Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates lose time.

