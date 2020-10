Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Emotional Filippo Ganna sheds tear for Ineos team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart

Filippo Ganna said he was happier for his team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart for his General Classification victory than he was about his own win in Stage 21. The Ineos Grenadiers rider was speaking after picking up his fourth stage win at the Giro d'Italia, three of which were time trials.

