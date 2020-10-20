Fernando Gaviria tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing at the Giro d’Italia and has been withdrawn from the Grand Tour at the start of the final week.

The Colombian UAE-Team Emirates rider was one of two people to leave the race after the batch of testing, with a staff member from AG2R also testing positive.

"Gaviria was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic," said UAE-Team Emirates in a statement released on Tuesday.

"All other riders and staff returned a negative test, and will undergo further testing today. The team's medical staff are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely."

Strikingly, this is the second time that Gaviria has caught coronavirus, with the Colombian being admitted to hospital after picking up the virus on the UAE Tour in March.

The 26-year-old returned to competition in August and has packed in 39 days of racing since the start of the Vuelta a Bargos.

