Filippo Ganna is unstoppable in time trials.

The World TT champion rode to his second race-against-the-clock victory at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, with his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Rohan Dennis the next closest challenger.

The Italian finished the 34.1km ITT course in a time of 42:40, 26 seconds faster than Dennis - the only rider in the field to finish within a minute of Ganna.

Overall Giro leader Joao Almeida also enjoyed an excellent day in the saddle, extending his lead in the general classification.

But further down the GC standings there is a dangerous name lurking, with Vincenzo Nibali putting in a superb TT ride ahead of a climbing week that should suit him down to the ground.

And the other big winner among the GC contenders was Ineos and Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart, who will be targeting a possible podium finish with some huge days in the mountains to come in the final week of the race.

