Speaking on the latest episode of The Breakaway on Eurosport, Bradley Wiggins revealed that he had spoken to Ineos leader Tao Geoghegan Hart after Wednesday’s Stage 17 and passed on some of the insight from the British rider.

“I just spoke to Tao after the finish and he said that everyone’s a bit scared for tomorrow,” Wiggins said.

He said that there was a lot of looking at each other, a lot of hesitation and a lot of mind games going on, people checking out each other, all with a view of tomorrow. A lot of people were fearful of pushing the envelope a little bit too much today and paying for their efforts tomorrow.

The Giro riders tackle the Stelvio in Thursday’s Stage 18, with route organisers confirming that the snow has been cleared and the route is passable for the race to ascend the 2020 Cima Coppi.

“This will be the climb of the Giro d’Italia this one,” Wiggins continued.

“There will be nowhere to hide. On a lot of stages - like today’s - the terrain has cancelled out the entertainment, but tomorrow we won’t fail to get that.

“The climb will sort that out and it will be a natural selection, and I think a lot of riders are looking forward to tomorrow… or are fearful for tomorrow.”

Fellow Eurosport pundit Alberto Contador agrees with Wiggins’ view, telling Spanish television that he sees Wilco Kelderman attacking Giro leader Joao Almeida hard during Stage 18.

“Be careful, tomorrow we have to climb the Stelvio and that, together with Saturday's Sestriere, could be brutal for the rest of the Giro,” Contador said.

“I see Kelderman causing Almeida great problems precisely because of the route. Not only the Stelvio; tomorrow's start is 15km long which is pure uphill and will destroy a large part of the peloton.''

