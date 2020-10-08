Geraint Thomas will not ride again in 2020. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has confirmed that his season is over after being prescribed a minimum of three weeks of rest after fracturing his pelvis.

Thomas crashed hard in the neutral zone before Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, and was forced to withdraw from the race a day later after hospital scans revealed the extent of his injuries.

Any hopes that the Welshman could have rescued his season by switching is focus to La Vuelta later this month have now been scuppered.

"Minimum 3 weeks off the bike, means it’s now the off season," Thomas wrote in an Instagram post. "These deep filled cookies will do the job. Good for recovery as well right?

Thomas had been looking like a strong contender to win the Giro before his accident, with Eurosport pundit Bradley Wiggins saying that his former team-mate was the favourite.

"It’s heart-breaking from the point of view that he looked a clear favourite for this race, it’s the strongest version of him that I’ve seen for a few years," Wiggins said.

"We’re not going to get to see him now for the next couple of weeks, and it just shows you how this thing is on a knife edge and can just flip like that.

“What was hard to watch about it is that Geraint has this ability to ride through pain. Most people would be on a flight home after that, but he’s got this ability to ride through suffering when something’s broken or hurt. He can push through that, get to the finish line and then assess the damage.

This is a guy who rode the Tour de France with a broken pelvis. He’s one of the hardest cyclists I know.

"Watching someone put themselves through that, when most of us - or certainly I - would stop… it’s clearly over and the mental side of it drops, but Geraint’s got this ability to push through that and get to the finish."

