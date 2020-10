Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Geraint Thomas: 'I hit 94kmph ... I've never gone that fast in a time trial'

Geraint Thomas says he is happy with his time trial ride in stage one of the Giro d'Italia as the Ineos rider took time out of his general classification rivals. The 2018 Tour de France champion said he reached speeds of 94kmph on the 15km course, the fastest he's ever ridden on an individual time trial.

