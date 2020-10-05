The chances of a Geraint Thomas Giro d'Italia victory appeared to go up in smoke on the foothills of Mount Etna.

The Ineos rider crashed in the neutralised zone before the start of Stage 3, and the injuries picked up in the incident must have been worse than first feared as the Welshman cracked on the shallow gradients at the base of Mount Etna.

Thomas lost touch with the peloton before the climb truly started, and the majority of his team rode on in the group, which is a further indication that the 2018 Tour de France Champion is in big trouble.

Thomas went into Stage 3 as arguably the leading general classification contender, third in the standings behind only Filippo Ganna and Joao Almeida.

More to follow...

