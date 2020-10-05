Geraint Thomas's struggle during Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia was as sudden as it was unexpected.

But Bradley Wiggins says that the footage suggests 'G' may have picked up quite significant injuries in a crash that occurred in the neutral zone before the start of the stage.

Giro d'Italia Geraint Thomas's Giro bid over: Ineos rider cracks on foothills of Mount Etna after crash 3 HOURS AGO

“We spoke about how much of a favourite his for this race,” Wiggins said.

“It just shows you how fragile the Giro d’Italia can be – it’s day three and he’s struggling quite a bit.

WATCH: Disaster for Thomas as his Giro goes up in smoke at base of Mount Etna

“He’s got Filippo Ganna with him, he’s got Ben Swift, but the effort those guys are making is disproportionate to the effort G is making.

You see the way his jersey is ripped, this is more than just (usual) physical problems, he’s got something. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s broken a rib or something.

“Knowing Geraint, he’s very hard, he’ll ride through anything, he’ll ride through pain.

“Clearly this is the end of his Giro, because this is very abnormal and not right for G.

“It’s quite hard to watch, we were expecting a lot of him in this race, but it just shows you how delicate this race is, it’s never a done deal."

Struggling Thomas drops back to team car

Thomas went into Stage 3 as arguably the leading general classification contender, third in the standings behind only Filippo Ganna and Joao Almeida.

And Wiggins had previously said he expected his former teammate to be a major favourite to win the race overall, after a strong response to being snubbed for Tour de France selection.

Giro d'Italia Thomas crashes in neutral zone before start of Stage 3 3 HOURS AGO