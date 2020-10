Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: 'Geraint Thomas would have been wiping the floor here' - Tao Geoghegan Hart

Tao Geoghegan Hart talks to Eurosport's Bernie Eisel after Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, a stage that he won to confirm his status as a GC challenger. The Ineos rider talks the changing focus of the race after Geraint Thomas' crash, his aggressive riding tactics, and pays tribute to the late Nico Portal.

00:02:26, 28 views, an hour ago