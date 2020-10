Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: 'He's ridden brilliantly!' Jonathan Caicedo wins Stage 3

Jonathan Caicedo won Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, breaking away to win at the summit of Mount Etna. Caicedo finished 10 seconds ahead of the chasing Visconti, with Lotto Soudal's Harm Vanhoucke in third.

00:01:55, 329 views, 2 hours ago