Luca Wackermann and Etienne van Empel (both Vini Zabu – KTM) were caught up in a freak crash during Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia after barriers were blown across their path.

Reports suggested that gusts from a low-flying helicopter had propelled the barriers into the road, with television pictures showing the riders stricken on the tarmac towards the end of Monday’s trip from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena.

Wackermann was taken to hospital with a suspected fracture while Van Empel managed to finish the stage in last place, some 13 minutes down on winner Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

"The helicopter was flying too low, the movement of the air blew up the barriers. Wackermann was sent to the hospital, he was barely conscious," Vini Zabu team boss Angelo Citracca told RAI.

However, a team statement painted a more promising outlook of the Italian's condition: "Luca Wackermann is conscious and soon you'll know the full story".

Citracca later confirmed Wackermann had fractured a cheekbone.

As the crash happened inside the final three kilometres, the 28-year-old could even line up for Tuesday's fifth stage if he is given the all-clear.

