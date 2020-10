Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Filippo Ganna takes pink as Geraint Thomas opens gap on rivals

Italian Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 15.1-km individual time trial between Monreale and Palermo to claim the first Maglia Rosa leader's jersey of this year's race as Geraint Thomas opened an early gap on his rivals.

00:03:05, 418 views, 2 hours ago