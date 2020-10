Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Jai Hindley and Tao Geoghegan Hart surge into GC contention

An unforgettable day at the Giro d’Italia saw Wilco Kelderman limp into the pink jersey, while stage winner Jai Hindley and Tao Geoghegan Hart catapulted themselves into serious GC contention. And amid all the drama, overnight leader Joao Almeida’s hopes of winning the race vanished on the snow-clad peak of the Passo dello Stelvio.

00:04:19, 282 views, an hour ago