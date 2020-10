Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Highlights of remarkable Stage 13 as teams find a 'Plan B' to deal with Demare

Highlights of Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia as an expected sprint stage turns out to be anything but. On a week that saw talk of the Italian Grand Tour being brought to an early finish due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pro peloton delivered a day's racing to remember.

00:03:44, 60 views, 36 minutes ago