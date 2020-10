Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Peter Sagan solos to Stage 10 glory after ride for the ages

A ride for the ages saw Peter Sagan solo to Stage 10 glory to take a maiden victory on the Giro d'Italia – and his first win for 15 months. On a day two teams were forced out after Covid-19 positive tests, Portugal's Joao Almeida also strengthened his grip on the maglia rosa with four bonus seconds.

