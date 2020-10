Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Riders loaded into buses for first 134km, then race finally starts

On a day of controversy on the Giro d'Italia, the Czech Republic's Josef Cerny rode clear of a 14-man breakaway to take an unexpected win in Asti in a rain-shortened Stage 19. The peloton trundled home almost 12 minutes in arrears following a rider protest which slashed 125km from what was meant to be the longest stage of the race.

