Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Highlights: Tao Geoghegan Hart wins Stage 20, Jai Hindley sneaks into pink

The two strongest riders of this year's Giro d'Italia will be tied at the top going into Sunday's decisive final time trial in Milan after a glorious second stage win for Tao Geoghegan Hart ahead of Jai Hindley saw the British rider take the four bonus seconds needed to draw level with the Australian in the general classification.

