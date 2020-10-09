A huge crash on Stage 7 of the Giro was described as a disaster by Rob Hatch on commentary after nearly half of the field was caught in the mayhem with 45km to go.

Deceuninck - Quick Step rider and race leader João Almeida – two bike lengths ahead of the melee - marginally managed to escape the chaos. .

An EF rider went down as the road narrowed, sliding left causing a domino effect, impacting nearly half the field, and leaving the barriers on the side of the road in a crumpled heap.

"How many times are we going to say this, they [the barriers] should not be breaking,” said Smith, before adding the narrowing of the road was too pronounced. "You don’t get any warning. Everyone can see it coming but they are concentrating and nobody is giving an inch.” ...

