Giro d'Italia 2020: 'I followed the plan' says Hindley after Stage 18 win

An unforgettable day at the Giro d’Italia saw Wilco Kelderman limp into the pink jersey, while stage winner Jai Hindley and Tao Geoghegan Hart catapulted themselves into serious GC contention.

00:01:12, 52 views, 4 hours ago