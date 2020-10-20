Ben Swift recovered from a day in the breakaway by calling up Orla Chennaoui in the Eurosport studio for a chat.

The Ineos rider spoke about having fun in the breaks, and whether Tao Geoghegan Hart has the legs to challenge for the overall title.

“It was a bit of a strange day,” Swift said. “There were a lot of different scenarios that could have played out.

"I just waited for the climb, did one move and managed to get in the break. It was quite a big group so that made it quite easy.

“We knew that we needed to make the breakaway group smaller so it was hard to control, but Bahrain showed their strength. I tried on the penultimate climb, but Ben O’Connor had me on the limit on the last climb. I blew a little bit and that was the end for me.

“The way we’ve been racing has been fun.

Tao has shown he’s got some of the best climbing legs in the peloton. We’ll see how it goes and try and get in the breaks, if not we’ll look after Tao as we have been doing.

“The race is going quite high the next two days so we’ll have to see what the weather’s doing. I’m about one of the only guys on the team who hasn’t got a stage win.”

