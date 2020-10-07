Ineos Grenadiers bounced back from the disappointment of Geraint Thomas’s withdrawal with a brilliant stage win on Wednesday.

Filippo Ganna, who won the opening time trial and held the maglia rosa for two days, produced a memorable individual performance, attacking off the front of the breakaway to solo to victory in Stage 5.

Giro d'Italia Van Empel on helicopter incident - 'I was lucky to get away without serious injury' AN HOUR AGO

Ganna, who ‘climbed like a goat’ according to Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch, delivered a level of display that exceeded expectations, showing that he is far more than a time trial specialist.

Joao Almeida holds the general classification, leading Jonathan Caicedo by two seconds.

More to follow…

Giro d'Italia Key Nibali team-mate Weening withdraws from Giro after nasty crash 4 HOURS AGO