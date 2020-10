Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Is wind a GC rider's worst nightmare? Brian Smith and Dan Lloyd have their say

Brian Smith, Dan Lloyd and Orla Chennaoui discuss Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia on the latest episode of The Breakaway. Deceuninck Quick-Step's Arnaud Demare won the stage, but it was a disappointing day for Peter Sagan. However, the attention of the GC riders will have already turned to Friday's stage, when crosswinds are expected to wreak havoc.

