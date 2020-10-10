Team Jumbo Visma rider Jos van Emden wants to see changes in cycling after another crash at the Giro d’Italia.

Van Emden, 35, spoke passionately ahead of Stage 8, telling Eurosport that there were many changes he would like to be introduced but focused in on one: the placement of banners.

It was the 45km-to-go banner on Friday’s stage that cut through the peloton, and Van Emden says the placement of these banners makes racing too dangerous.

“There are many things that can change to make the races safer,” began the Team Jumbo Visma rider.

"One of the most important things is to do something about the banners. I understand that there is a sponsor behind them and that there is money involved. But the way they do it now makes the race so dangerous, like yesterday’s crash at 45km to go. The banners shouldn’t be there – they narrow the road with riders going 60km an hour with a backwind behind them.

"It is nervous as it is and we all get squeezed into an area that is two metres less wide on either side. It is so easy to solve – put the banners on the side of the road.

That really p***** me off.

"Because three guys have now had to go home because they broke their wrists. For what? And I don’t hear anything from the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), or the CPA (Cyclistes Professionnels Associés), nothing. And this is one of the things that can be changed today."

It was a sentiment that Rob Hatch and Brian Smith agreed with, and Hatch asked whether an alternative union could emerge to the CPA.

Smith, former general manager of MTN–Qhubeka, added that cycling could benefit from independent eyes to assist with the organisation of races.

“What we do need is: we need to have new eyes look at this,” added Smith.

“This has been going on for as long as I can remember. Perhaps an independent body coming in with a fresh pair of eyes looking at these potential dangers, and we don’t [currently] have that. We seem to be reacting to incidents that are happening."

Smith went on to explain the mechanics behind the Stage 7 crash at the 45km-to-go banner.

“It was because they were travelling fast and coming in on that big wide right and the riders will not have expected it [the narrowing of the road]. The warning is only 25 metres before the banner and riders are relying on other riders to wave but when it is so nervous riders don’t want to take their hands off the bars as they are pushing and shoving.

“We need a fresh pair of eyes to go through everything to tell us what we are doing wrong. I think it needs independence – perhaps a few ex professional or even current professionals, we need to set something up because every race isn’t uniform. Every race is set up differently – for example every race has different contracts with different banner companies. I really do think that the UCI should conform everything – so World Tour events have to use specific companies and barrier systems for conformity.

“It has to be UCI approved. And to get that UCI approval you have to get it signed off by a couple of riders within the peloton, a couple of ex-riders and a couple of independents.”

