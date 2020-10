Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: 'Jan Tratnik has played this perfectly!' Watch the brilliant finish to Stage 16

Bahrain-McLaren’s Jan Tratnik continued Slovenia’s extraordinary cycling season as he won Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia. Tratnik had been hunting down a lone breakaway win, only to be caught by Ben O’Connor from the chasing group inside the final 15km, but Tratnik had enough left to out-power the Australian and take the win.

