As the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia ventured into the north-eastern region of Italy closest to the Slovenian border, Jan Tratnik added his not insignificant entry into Slovenia's extraordinary cycling story for 2020 by winning Stage 16 after starring in a large 28-man break.

With Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic finishing first and second in the Tour de France, and Roglic taking a first Monument win for Slovenia in Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Tratnik joined the party with his first ever Grand Tour stage win.

Part of a two-pronged Bahrain-McLaren attack in the day's breakaway, Tratnik rode clear with over 60km of the 229km remaining before withstanding a late fightback from Australia's Ben O'Connor of NTT-Pro Cycling on the ramped rise into San Daniele di Friuli.

Tratnik's teammate Enrico Battaglin won the sprint for third place ahead of Poland's Kamil Malecki (CCC Team) and Britain's Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

It was the best part of 13 minutes before the peloton were led home by the man in pink, Joao Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step, who darted clear on the final ramp to take another two seconds on his rivals in the general classification.

The 22-year-old Portuguese debutant now leads Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) by 17 seconds and the Dutchman's teammate Jai Hindley of Australia by 2'58" going into Wednesday's key stage to Madonna di Campiglio. "I was feeling good and sometimes the best defence is to attack," said Almeida, claiming he was "confident, but ready for the worst" as the race approaches the high mountains.

Tuesday's Stage 16 nevertheless featured six lower category climbs and over 4,000 metres of climbing as the maglia rosa battle stood aside for what is proving to be a fierce tangle between Giovanni Visconti and Ruben Guerreiro in the battle for blue.

The Italian veteran and the Portuguese Stage 9 winner were both part of the 28-man move which formed on the first climb of the day, trading blows over four climbs before the break splintered when Tratnik rode clear with Italy's Manuele Boaro (Astana) on the first of three finishing circuits.

Tratnik dropped Boaro but was caught by O'Connor on the last of three ascents of Monte de Ragogna with 13km remaining. The two extended their lead over the chase group on the descent before Tratnik used his experience to power clear of 24-year-old O'Connor on the 20 per cent ramp ahead of the finish.

