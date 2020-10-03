As well as the Giro d'Italia's famous pink jersey for the leader of the general classification, the ciclamino points jersey, the white young riders jersey, and the blue climbers jersey are fiercely competitive, with riders and teams targeting the prestige of leading the standings.
Check in each day to see who leads each of the four leading jersey standings after each stage.
Who is top of the GC standings (pink jersey/maglia rosa)?
After Stage 1
- 1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 15:24
- 2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 00:00:22
- 3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, 00:00:22
- 4. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, 00:00:23
- 5. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, 00:00:31
- 6. Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team, 00:00:36
- 7. Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling, 00:00:40
- 8. Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling, 00:00:41
- 9. Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ, 00:00:42
- 10. Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation, 00:00:42
Who is top of the points classification (ciclamino jersey)?
After Stage 1
- 1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 15 points
- 2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 12 points
- 3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, 9 points
Who is top of the mountains classification (blue jersey/maglia azzurra)
After Stage 1
- 1. Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation - 3 points
- 2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe - 2 points
- 3. David Ballerini (Ita) Decueninck-QuickStep - 1 point
Who is top of the young rider's classification (white jersey/maglia bianca)
After Stage 1
- 1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 15:24
- 2. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 00:00:22
- 3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, 00:00:22
