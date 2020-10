Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Jumbo-Vismo chief: We were in restaurants with many, many people at Giro

Team Jumbo-Visma managing director Richard Plugge says his team was forced to dine in the same room as people outside of the biosecure bubble at the Giro d'Italia - something that did not happen at the Tour de France. Jumbo-Visma withdrew on Tuesday after leader Steven Kruijswijk tested positive for Covid-19 on the rest day.

00:02:56, 99 views, an hour ago