Italian rider Luca Wackermann has been released from hospital following a crash at the Giro d'Italia and will return home on Thursday, his team said.
Wackermann, 28, suffered concussion as well as a fracture of the nasal bones and multiple contusions.
He also sustained bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race.
Image credit: Eurosport
"Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina," Vini Zabu-KTM said on Twitter.
"His smile is our most important win."
The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) said it would request an investigation with the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).