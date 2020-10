Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Messy sprint ends in photo finish as Demare triumphs

Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) beat Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe) by the narrowest of margins to win Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia after a thrilling finish – which saw the riders wait over three minutes for confirmation over who had won.

